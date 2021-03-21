See All Nephrologists in El Centro, CA
Dr. Masoud Afshar, MD

Nephrology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Masoud Afshar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.

Dr. Afshar works at Masoud Afshar MD Inc. in El Centro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Masoud Afshar
    Masoud Afshar
1503 N Imperial Ave Ste 105A, El Centro, CA 92243
(442) 283-5049

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • El Centro Regional Medical Center
  • Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Proteinuria
Treatment frequency



    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 21, 2021
I have been going to Dr Afshar for 8 years he is very understanding gets back to promptly and is very thorough.I am very happy he's my Nephrologist
Bigt
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Masoud Afshar, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1225287378
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Masoud Afshar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afshar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Afshar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Afshar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Afshar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Afshar works at Masoud Afshar MD Inc. in El Centro, CA. View the full address on Dr. Afshar’s profile.

    Dr. Afshar has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afshar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Afshar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afshar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afshar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afshar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

