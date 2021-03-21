Dr. Masoud Afshar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afshar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Masoud Afshar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Masoud Afshar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.
Dr. Afshar works at
Locations
-
1
Masoud Afshar1503 N Imperial Ave Ste 105A, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (442) 283-5049
Hospital Affiliations
- El Centro Regional Medical Center
- Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Afshar?
I have been going to Dr Afshar for 8 years he is very understanding gets back to promptly and is very thorough.I am very happy he's my Nephrologist
About Dr. Masoud Afshar, MD
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1225287378
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Afshar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Afshar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afshar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Afshar works at
Dr. Afshar has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afshar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Afshar speaks Persian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Afshar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afshar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afshar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afshar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.