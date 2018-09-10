Dr. Ghouse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masood Ghouse, DO
Overview
Dr. Masood Ghouse, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.
Dr. Ghouse works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Specialty Physicians of Illinois LLC3900 W 203rd St, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 679-2380
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghouse?
Truly a wonderful doctor and man. My husband is seeing him for bladder cancer. Dr. GHOUSE treats whole family. He takes all the time you need to answer questions and calm fears . Have never felt rushed. His whole staff is caring and helpful and patient.
About Dr. Masood Ghouse, DO
- Hematology & Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1215120928
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University
- Doctors Hospital
- Columbia Hospital
- OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghouse accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghouse works at
Dr. Ghouse has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghouse speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghouse. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghouse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.