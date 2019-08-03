See All Psychiatrists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Masood Aslam, MD

Psychiatry
3 (4)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Masood Aslam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Aslam works at Family Wellness Services in Cherry Hill, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Wellness Services
    1930 Marlton Pike E Ste J50, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 304-4131

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Masood Aslam, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295719672
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aslam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aslam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aslam works at Family Wellness Services in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Aslam’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Aslam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aslam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aslam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aslam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

