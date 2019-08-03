Dr. Aslam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masood Aslam, MD
Dr. Masood Aslam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Family Wellness Services1930 Marlton Pike E Ste J50, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 304-4131
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Really went well. The Staff are so very Friendly. Make you feel wanted and secure. Doc Aslam is very kind and if you a serious he will guide the way. I've never accepted help or thought that I needed it and yet I'm 6 mos in and everything is going as planned. He has a soothing voice and listens to your every word. No judgement zone for sure. I'd recommend him to anyone serious about recovery and mental health.
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1295719672
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Aslam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aslam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Aslam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aslam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aslam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aslam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.