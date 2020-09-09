Dr. Platt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mason Platt, DO
Overview
Dr. Mason Platt, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA.
Locations
MultiCare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Allenmore3124 S 19th St Ste 340, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 792-6555
MultiCare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Gig Harbor4545 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 255, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 459-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
Ratings & Reviews
Great dr, takes the time to listen, does not hurry, very gentle. Very personable, just an all around great DR. He has your very best intentions.
About Dr. Mason Platt, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1063440048
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern U/Olympia Fields Hosp
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Platt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Platt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Platt has seen patients for Meniscus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Platt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Platt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Platt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Platt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Platt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.