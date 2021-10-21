Overview

Dr. Mason Konkle, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Konkle works at Hatch Family Dentistry in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.