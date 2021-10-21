See All General Dentists in Tempe, AZ
Dr. Mason Konkle, DDS

Dentistry
5 (205)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mason Konkle, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Konkle works at Hatch Family Dentistry in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hatch Hyrum MD Office
    7350 S McClintock Dr Ste 103, Tempe, AZ 85283 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 210-5168

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Employee Benefits
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Careington International
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Dominion Insurance
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 205 ratings
    Patient Ratings (205)
    5 Star
    (198)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 21, 2021
    Dr. Konkle was the best dentist I've experienced. Every staff in his office is kind and goes the extra mile to be sure I've received the best care possible. I cannot recommend them enough, and I'm extremely grateful for how well they treated my family, just like my kids' dentist at Timber Falls
    Krizzy M — Oct 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mason Konkle, DDS

    • Dentistry
    • 11 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1215223979
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mason Konkle, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konkle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Konkle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Konkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Konkle works at Hatch Family Dentistry in Tempe, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Konkle’s profile.

    205 patients have reviewed Dr. Konkle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konkle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konkle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Konkle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

