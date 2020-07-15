See All Ophthalmologists in Saint Louis, MO
Ophthalmology
Dr. Mason Bias, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Bias works at Visionary Eye Care & Surgery in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Visionary Eyecare & Surgery
    12855 N 40 Dr Ste 260, Saint Louis, MO 63141 (314) 983-9800

  Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Astigmatism
Cataract Removal Surgery
Senile Cataracts
Astigmatism
Cataract Removal Surgery
Senile Cataracts
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Presbyopia
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Tumor
Chalazion
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eye Test
Farsightedness
Floaters
Foreign Body in Eye
Headache
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Nearsightedness
Paralytic Strabismus
Parasitic Endophthalmitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retina Diseases
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
    Aetna
    American Enterprise Group
    American Republic
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Assurant Health
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    HealthLink
    Humana
    Medico
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 15, 2020
    Did my cataract surgery. Lenses put in for near and far vision. Excellent results! Very professional with great service at office and surgi-center.
    Ophthalmology
    30 years of experience
    English
    1912982794
    Usaf Wilford Hall Med Center
    Baptist Memorial Hospital
    Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    The College of William and Mary
    Dr. Mason Bias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bias is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Bias has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Bias works at Visionary Eye Care & Surgery in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Bias's profile.

    Dr. Bias has seen patients for Astigmatism and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bias on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

