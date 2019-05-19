Overview

Dr. Maskeen Sabharwal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / R.N.T. MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Sabharwal works at MASKEEN K SABHARWAL MD in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.