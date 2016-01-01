Overview

Dr. Masis Babajanian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Mendocino Coast, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Petaluma Valley Hospital, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Sutter Lakeside Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.



Dr. Babajanian works at Northern California Medical Associates (NCMA) in Santa Rosa, CA with other offices in Fort Bragg, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.