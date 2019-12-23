Overview

Dr. Masih Farooqui, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Holyoke Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Farooqui works at SR MARY CARITAS ONCOL CTR in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.