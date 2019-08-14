Overview

Dr. Masi Khaja, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital and Saint Marys Medical Center.



Dr. Khaja works at Capitol Gastro in Austin, TX with other offices in Grand Junction, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.