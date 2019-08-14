Dr. Masi Khaja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khaja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Masi Khaja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Masi Khaja, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital and Saint Marys Medical Center.
Dr. Khaja works at
Locations
-
1
Capitol Gastro PA12701 Ranch Road 620 N Ste 101, Austin, TX 78750 Directions (512) 593-6022
-
2
Endoscopy Center of Western Colorado2460 Patterson Rd Unit 4, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 245-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Saint Marys Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've had a very positive experience with Dr. Khaja and his entire staff. Dr. Khaja is extremely personable and kind, with a wonderful bedside manner. He's also very smart, intuitive and thorough. He explained every procedure to me, answered all my questions, explained my options. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Masi Khaja, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1982642526
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khaja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khaja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khaja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khaja has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khaja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Khaja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khaja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khaja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khaja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.