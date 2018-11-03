Overview

Dr. Mashood Qadri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Casa Grande, AZ. They completed their fellowship with LA State University Hlth Sci Ctr



Dr. Qadri works at Sun Life Family Health Center in Casa Grande, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.