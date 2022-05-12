Overview

Dr. Masha Sachenko, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL.



Dr. Sachenko works at Women's Health Partners in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.