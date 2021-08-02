Dr. Masha Resman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Resman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Masha Resman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Masha Resman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UCSD and is affiliated with El Campo Memorial Hospital.
Locations
1
Vita-care Pharmacy2500 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (713) 781-4600
2
Masha Resman2450 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (832) 500-1320
Hospital Affiliations
- El Campo Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor. I am glad I found her.
About Dr. Masha Resman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 13 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1013143890
Education & Certifications
- UCSD
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
