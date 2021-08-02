See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Masha Resman, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Masha Resman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UCSD and is affiliated with El Campo Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Resman works at Hillcroft Medical Clinic in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vita-care Pharmacy
    2500 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX 77063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 781-4600
  2. 2
    Masha Resman
    2450 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX 77063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 500-1320

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • El Campo Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Goiter
Dyslipidemia
VAP Lipid Testing
Thyroid Goiter
Dyslipidemia
VAP Lipid Testing

Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Education Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Men’s Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Management Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 02, 2021
    Excellent Doctor. I am glad I found her.
    — Aug 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Masha Resman, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1013143890
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UCSD
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Masha Resman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Resman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Resman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Resman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Resman works at Hillcroft Medical Clinic in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Resman’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Resman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Resman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Resman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Resman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

