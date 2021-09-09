Overview

Dr. Masha Livhits, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Livhits works at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Tonsillitis and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.