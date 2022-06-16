Dr. Masha Kushner, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kushner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Masha Kushner, DDS
Overview
Dr. Masha Kushner, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in McKinney, TX.
Locations
MyStoneBridgeDentist com5601 Virginia Pkwy Ste 2, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 427-7473
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had a nice visit for cleaning and check up. Hygienist are thorough as usual. Dr Kushner is always pleasant and keeps me informed of any issues I have to deal with.
About Dr. Masha Kushner, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1093035206
Frequently Asked Questions
