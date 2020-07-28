Dr. Maseih Moghaddassi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moghaddassi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maseih Moghaddassi, MD
Dr. Maseih Moghaddassi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai School Of Med
Norbert Felber MD134 Mineola Blvd, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 294-9363
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
I have seen Dr. Moghaddassi a few times now both concerning my throat and ear. He was recommended by by wife and I have been happy with his treatment as well as his staff. I would definitely recommend him.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Persian
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
