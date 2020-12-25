Overview

Dr. Maseer Bade, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Bade works at Inova Cardiac And Vascular Surgery in Manassas, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.