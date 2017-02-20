Overview

Dr. Masayuki Kazahaya, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.



Dr. Kazahaya works at Cedar Crest Vision Care in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Endophthalmitis, Purulent Endophthalmitis and Acute Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.