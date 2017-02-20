Dr. Masayuki Kazahaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazahaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Masayuki Kazahaya, MD
Dr. Masayuki Kazahaya, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Cedar Crest Vision Care1251 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 208A, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 820-6320
I've been a patient of Dr. Kazahaya's for about 2 months now. My treatment requires weekly visits. Each and every visit has been professional, courteous and prompt. I can't say enough about Dr. Kazahaya and the care he has been providing me. Add to that, his wonderful staff of professionals who are nothing but kind and knowledgeable. Each and every visit, I'm met with a smile and consistency in the care I'm given. I give 5 stars to Dr. Kazahaya AND his wonderful team!
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- U Va Hlth Sci Ctr
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
