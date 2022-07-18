Overview

Dr. Masayuki Inouye, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Inouye works at The Voice Center in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Earwax Buildup and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.