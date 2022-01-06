Overview

Dr. Masayoshi Takashima, MD is a Sinus Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sinus Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Takashima works at Houston Methodist - ENT Specialists in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.