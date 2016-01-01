Dr. Masato Nagao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Masato Nagao, MD
Overview
Dr. Masato Nagao, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from SAPPORO MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose, California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal, UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights and Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.
Dr. Nagao works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic & Spine Institute-Regional Medical Center225 S Jackson Ave, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 538-1448
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
- UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights
- Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nagao?
About Dr. Masato Nagao, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1588619159
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Albany Medical Center
- SAPPORO MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagao works at
Dr. Nagao has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nagao has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.