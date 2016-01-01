See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in San Jose, CA
Dr. Masato Nagao, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Masato Nagao, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from SAPPORO MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose, California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal, UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights and Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.

Dr. Nagao works at Orthopedic & Spine Institute-Regional Medical Center in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopedic & Spine Institute-Regional Medical Center
    225 S Jackson Ave, San Jose, CA 95116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 538-1448

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
  • California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
  • UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights
  • Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Masato Nagao, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588619159
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
    Internship
    • Albany Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • SAPPORO MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Masato Nagao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nagao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nagao works at Orthopedic & Spine Institute-Regional Medical Center in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nagao’s profile.

    Dr. Nagao has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Nagao has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

