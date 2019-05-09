Overview

Dr. Masao Takai, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from KYOTO PREFECTURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.



Dr. Takai works at Thomas C Owens MD Inc in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Runner's Knee and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.