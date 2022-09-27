See All Pain Medicine Doctors in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Masami Hattori, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (33)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Masami Hattori, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Hattori works at Mercy Doctors Medical Group in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    J David Malone MD
    1 Shrader St Ste 400, San Francisco, CA 94117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 292-9756
  2. 2
    Dr. Masami Hattori, MD
    1199 Bush St, San Francisco, CA 94109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 353-6464
  3. 3
    Masami Hattori MD Inc
    2250 Hayes St Ste 501, San Francisco, CA 94117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 831-2885
  4. 4
    1700 California St Ste 340, San Francisco, CA 94109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 673-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Sep 27, 2022
    Sep 27, 2022
    About Dr. Masami Hattori, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306938055
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCSF Medical Center
    Residency
    • Univ Of California Irvine Medical Center
    Internship
    • University of Hawaii At Manoa / John A. Burns School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Masami Hattori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hattori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hattori has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hattori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hattori works at Mercy Doctors Medical Group in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hattori’s profile.

    Dr. Hattori has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hattori on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Hattori. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hattori.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hattori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hattori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

