Dr. Masami Hattori, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Masami Hattori, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
J David Malone MD1 Shrader St Ste 400, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 292-9756
Dr. Masami Hattori, MD1199 Bush St, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 353-6464
Masami Hattori MD Inc2250 Hayes St Ste 501, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 831-2885
- 4 1700 California St Ste 340, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 673-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive and patient.
About Dr. Masami Hattori, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1306938055
Education & Certifications
- UCSF Medical Center
- Univ Of California Irvine Medical Center
- University of Hawaii At Manoa / John A. Burns School of Medicine
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
Dr. Hattori has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hattori on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Hattori. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hattori.
