Overview

Dr. Masami Hattori, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Hattori works at Mercy Doctors Medical Group in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.