Overview

Dr. Masaki Oishi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.



Dr. Oishi works at Dr. Masaki Oishi, MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.