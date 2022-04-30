See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Masahide Kanayama, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Masahide Kanayama, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.

Dr. Kanayama works at MASAHIDE D KANAYAMA MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Locations

    New York Endometriosis Center
    150 E 55th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 421-1016

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Adenomyosis
Birth Control
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Adenomyosis
Birth Control

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Travelers

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 30, 2022
    Dr. Masahide Kanayama is truly a gift from god. He saved my life, saved me from all the pain I had for years that other doctors couldn’t help me with. Because of him I now have the family I dreamed of.
    — Apr 30, 2022
    About Dr. Masahide Kanayama, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Japanese and Slavic
    • 1295863728
    Education & Certifications

    • National Cancer Center
    • Mayo Clinic Rochester
    • Med Coll of WI
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Masahide Kanayama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanayama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kanayama has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kanayama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kanayama works at MASAHIDE D KANAYAMA MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kanayama’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanayama. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanayama.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanayama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanayama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

