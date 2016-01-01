Overview

Dr. Masaharu Osato, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Osato works at Osato Medical Clinic Inc in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.