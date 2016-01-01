Dr. Masaharu Osato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Masaharu Osato, MD
Overview
Dr. Masaharu Osato, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Osato Medical Clinic Inc.3440 Lomita Blvd Ste 320, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 483-7880
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Masaharu Osato, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Japanese
Education & Certifications
- Harbor/UCLA Med Ctr
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Kettering Med Ctr
- Loma Linda School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Osato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Osato has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastritis, and more.
Dr. Osato speaks Japanese.
