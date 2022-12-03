Overview

Dr. Marzia Leacche, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rome - Italy (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Leacche works at SHMG Cardiothoracic Surgery - Meijer Heart Center in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.