Dr. Marzia Leacche, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marzia Leacche, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rome - Italy (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Leacche works at
Locations
Grand Rapids Office100 Michigan St NE Ste 8830, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, extremely knowledgeable. I was comfortable with her expertise!
About Dr. Marzia Leacche, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1154478980
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center (GME)
- Brigham and Women's Hospital - Boston (GME)
- University of Rome - Italy (SOM)
