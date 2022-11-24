Dr. Marzena Bieniek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bieniek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marzena Bieniek, MD
Overview
Dr. Marzena Bieniek, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They completed their fellowship with St Lukes/Roosevelt MC
Locations
OAA Orthopaedic Specialists250 Cetronia Rd, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 973-6200Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
OAA Orthopaedic Specialists2045 Westgate Dr Ste 101, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 868-6353Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
OAA Orthopaedic Specialists - Lehighton Office1241 Blakeslee Boulevard Dr E, Lehighton, PA 18235 Directions (570) 386-9910
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I needed to see Dr Bieniek before the holiday as the tendinitis had flared quite painfully again in my elbow and she very kindly squeezed me in before lunch. She took the time to assess the painful area and gave me an injection in the elbow to reduce the pain and inflammation. I was so grateful the she saw me and I am now on the path to feeling much better. I am so glad I have her for my doctor. Thanks again and Happy Thanksgiving Dr Bieniek and staff.
About Dr. Marzena Bieniek, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes/Roosevelt MC
- St Lukes Hospital - Bethlehem
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bieniek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bieniek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bieniek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bieniek has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bieniek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bieniek speaks Polish.
130 patients have reviewed Dr. Bieniek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bieniek.
