Overview

Dr. Marzena Bieniek, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They completed their fellowship with St Lukes/Roosevelt MC



Dr. Bieniek works at OAA Orthopaedic Specialists in Allentown, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA and Lehighton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.