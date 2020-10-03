Dr. Marzban Hayyeri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayyeri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marzban Hayyeri, MD
Dr. Marzban Hayyeri, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Central Arizona Urologists, Ltd1728 W Glendale Ave Ste 204, Phoenix, AZ 85021 Directions (602) 242-1556
SMG Women's Health Associates1492 S Mill Ave Ste 201, Tempe, AZ 85281 Directions (480) 257-2777
Abrazo Central Campus2000 W Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 246-5747
Arizona Institute for Bone and Joint Disorders2122 E Highland Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (480) 257-2777Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday11:00am - 2:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Central Campus
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1396717484
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Hayyeri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayyeri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayyeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayyeri has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayyeri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hayyeri speaks Arabic and French.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayyeri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayyeri.
