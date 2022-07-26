Dr. Marza Penny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marza Penny, MD
Overview
Dr. Marza Penny, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Penny works at
Locations
Penny Pediatrics Inc. P.A.14430 US Highway 1 Ste 101, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 581-0300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Penny and her staff are amazing!!! Love her demeanor with kiddos (and their parents)! Couldn’t be happier…
About Dr. Marza Penny, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1518029214
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Penny has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penny accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penny works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Penny. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.