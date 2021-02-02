Dr. Maryum Rafique, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rafique is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maryum Rafique, DO
Dr. Maryum Rafique, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Middletown, DE.
Center for Interventional Pain Spine LLC118 Sandhill Dr Ste 203, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (844) 365-7246
- Christiana Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
All the Doctors at this office are Awesome! I used to wait so long at a different doctors office. When you’re already in pain that’s very difficult. That never happens at Dr Rafique office & I’ve been going there 5 years now. I have osteoarthritis & autoimmune disorder but it’s manageable with this doctors help.
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1538328869
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Rafique has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rafique accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rafique has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rafique has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rafique on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafique. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafique.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rafique, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rafique appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.