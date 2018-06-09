Overview

Dr. Maryum Merchant, MD is a Pulmonologist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Merchant works at UCLA Health Thousand Oaks Primary & Specialty Care in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.