Dr. Mallet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maryrita Mallet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maryrita Mallet, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Eastland Memorial Hospital and North Runnels Hospital.
Dr. Mallet works at
Locations
Maryrita Kaiser Mallet MD PA116 Santa Fe Dr, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 613-1942
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastland Memorial Hospital
- North Runnels Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maryrita Mallet, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1366478182
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallet accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallet has seen patients for Autism, ADHD and-or ADD and Somatoform Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mallet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.