Dr. Marypat Clements, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clements is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marypat Clements, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marypat Clements, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Clements works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Pharmacy Services of South Florida5130 Linton Blvd Ste F1, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clements?
Dr. Clements got right to the source of my back and sciatica issues immediately! She doesn’t overprescribe medicine and she really listens to what the patient says. I highly recommend Dr. Clements. My sister goes to her now too.
About Dr. Marypat Clements, DO
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811098569
Education & Certifications
- Med College Va
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clements has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clements accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clements has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clements works at
Dr. Clements has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clements on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Clements speaks Spanish.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Clements. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clements.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clements, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clements appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.