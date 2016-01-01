See All Addiction Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Maryn Sloane, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maryn Sloane, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    50 Lexington Ave Apt LL2, New York, NY 10010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 607-5035
  2. 2
    Maryn Sloane, MD
    155 E 31st St Apt 25J, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 771-9944

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Other Psychiatric Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    About Dr. Maryn Sloane, MD

    Specialties
    • Addiction Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255659157
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
