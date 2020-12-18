Overview

Dr. Marylynn Parker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Parker works at West Main Medical Center in Dothan, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.