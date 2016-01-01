Dr. Marylynn Cardona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marylynn Cardona, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marylynn Cardona, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mckay Dee Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cardona works at
Locations
-
1
Tpmg Downtown Commons Mob501 J St, Sacramento, CA 95814 Directions (916) 497-2825
-
2
Ogden Clinic - Women's Center Mckay4403 Harrison Blvd Ste 4650, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 475-3240
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckay Dee Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cardona?
About Dr. Marylynn Cardona, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376703710
Education & Certifications
- Aurora Sinai Medical Center
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University of Nevada, Reno
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cardona has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cardona accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cardona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cardona works at
Dr. Cardona speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardona. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardona.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.