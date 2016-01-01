Overview

Dr. Marylynn Cardona, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mckay Dee Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cardona works at Tpmg Downtown Commons Mob in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Ogden, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.