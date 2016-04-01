See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Thornton, CO
Dr. Marylouise Cullinan, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Marylouise Cullinan, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Thornton, CO. They graduated from St Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital, St. Anthony Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital.

Dr. Cullinan works at North Suburban Wound Care & Hyperbarics in Thornton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Suburban Wound Care & Hyperbarics
    9141 Grant St Ste B40, Thornton, CO 80229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0639

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • OrthoColorado Hospital
  • St. Anthony Hospital
  • St. Anthony North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)

Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Local Radiation Injuries Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Vascular Testing for Arterial Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Vascular Testing for Venous Diseases Chevron Icon
NormaTec Compression Treatment Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Surgical Infections Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 01, 2016
    I have seen many Dr's over the years for infectious disease. I am very picky about what makes a Dr, and a great Dr. I love this Dr Mary Lou, Has demonstrated strong knowledge about infectious disease, and my particular needs . Mary Lou is easy to get along with, she asked through questions regarding your health concerns, and needs. She is easy to get into see. You don't sit in waiting area waiting to go in. Shows a good bedside manner.
    Brian S in Thornton, CO — Apr 01, 2016
    About Dr. Marylouise Cullinan, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • English
    • 1710041942
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Zion Medical Center
    • St Louis University School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Dr. Marylouise Cullinan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cullinan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cullinan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cullinan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cullinan works at North Suburban Wound Care & Hyperbarics in Thornton, CO. View the full address on Dr. Cullinan’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cullinan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cullinan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cullinan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cullinan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

