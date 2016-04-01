Dr. Marylouise Cullinan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cullinan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marylouise Cullinan, MD
Overview
Dr. Marylouise Cullinan, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Thornton, CO. They graduated from St Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital, St. Anthony Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital.
Dr. Cullinan works at
Locations
North Suburban Wound Care & Hyperbarics9141 Grant St Ste B40, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (303) 963-0639
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- OrthoColorado Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
- St. Anthony North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen many Dr's over the years for infectious disease. I am very picky about what makes a Dr, and a great Dr. I love this Dr Mary Lou, Has demonstrated strong knowledge about infectious disease, and my particular needs . Mary Lou is easy to get along with, she asked through questions regarding your health concerns, and needs. She is easy to get into see. You don't sit in waiting area waiting to go in. Shows a good bedside manner.
About Dr. Marylouise Cullinan, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1710041942
Education & Certifications
- Mount Zion Medical Center
- St Louis University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
