Overview

Dr. Marylinn Markarian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ.



Dr. Markarian works at Health Quest Medical Practice Neurosurgery in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.