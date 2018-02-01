Overview

Dr. Marylin White, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. White works at North Texas Ophthalmology Assoc. in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Dry Eyes and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.