Dr. Marylee Mundell, DO

Pediatrics
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marylee Mundell, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Mundell works at Pediatric Care Group, P.C. in Jenkintown, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Care Group, PC
    261 Old York Rd Ste 620, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Pharyngitis
Acne
Anemia
Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia
Cough
Diarrhea
Dry Skin
Ear Ache
Headache
Hives
Impetigo
Insomnia
Lice
Migraine
Nausea
Obesity
Phimosis
Polyuria
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Stye
Sunburn
Tinnitus
Tremor
Vertigo
Warts
Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Aug 25, 2020
Dr. Mundell is an outstanding pediatrician. She is caring, dedicated, professional, and experienced. She spends the time to thoroughly understand the situation with your child before diagnosing treatment. I thoroughly recommend Dr. Mundell and Pediatric Care Group to anyone searching for the very best care for their child.
Jeff — Aug 25, 2020
About Dr. Marylee Mundell, DO

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1508833609
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Kennedy - Memorial
Medical Education
  • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marylee Mundell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mundell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mundell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mundell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mundell works at Pediatric Care Group, P.C. in Jenkintown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Mundell’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mundell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mundell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mundell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mundell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

