Dr. Marylee Dilling, MD
Overview
Dr. Marylee Dilling, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Dilling works at
Locations
-
1
Concorde Medical Group Internal Medicine, Allergy and Immunology at East 37th Street135 E 37th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 677-7170
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dilling?
Dr. Marylee Dilling is compassionate, competent, energetic, knowledgeable, supportive, and caring. Her examination is very through. She is trained in all the latest medical advancements, yet she is supportive, and encouraging. You will come away feeling better physically and emotionally. This is the rare doctor of your dreams made into reality.
About Dr. Marylee Dilling, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861622615
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- Baylor Coll Of Med Affiliated Hosps
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dilling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dilling accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dilling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dilling works at
Dr. Dilling speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dilling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dilling.
