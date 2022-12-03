See All Cardiologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Marykay Lehman, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marykay Lehman, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (CHM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and Munson Medical Center.

Dr. Lehman works at SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cystic Fibrosis, Bronchiectasis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive
    4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
  • Munson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cystic Fibrosis
Bronchiectasis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cystic Fibrosis
Bronchiectasis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Dr mary is great. It is pure job to have her on my team, I have 100 % trust in her. She is a beacon of light in my life.
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marykay Lehman, MD
    About Dr. Marykay Lehman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003882622
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oregon Health &amp; Sciences University (GME)
    Residency
    • Abbott Northwestern Hospital (GME)
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University (CHM)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marykay Lehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lehman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lehman works at SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Lehman’s profile.

    Dr. Lehman has seen patients for Cystic Fibrosis, Bronchiectasis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

