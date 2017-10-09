Overview

Dr. Maryirene Flynn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Flynn works at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Runner's Knee, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.