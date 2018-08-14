Dr. Maryellen Romano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maryellen Romano, MD
Overview
Dr. Maryellen Romano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Romano works at
Locations
Nyu Langone Romano Gynecology1110 South Ave Ste 306, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 761-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Romano and her staff could not have been more helpful or caring making my visit a positive experience. I recommend this doctor to all, but especially those of us who are disabled. Her office is accessible, and her examination table is completely motorized to make it very easy to get onto and off. I was offered assistance in dressing, and all care was taken to insure that I was safely cared for. Wonderful visit, so thank you Dr. Romano!!
About Dr. Maryellen Romano, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1164531182
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romano has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Romano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.