Dr. Maryellen Lewis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Lewis works at St. Joseph's Primary Care Center in Syracuse, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.