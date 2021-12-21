Dr. Dodd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maryellen Dodd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maryellen Dodd, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.
Dr. Dodd works at
Locations
Psychiatric Associates Inc6406 N Santa Fe Ave Ste A, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Directions (405) 840-3793
- 2 801 N Air Depot Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73110 Directions (405) 736-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Highly Recommend. I have been seeing her for a year and a half and she has always gone above and beyond to help me. She is caring, intuitive, and intelligent. She offers great insight to any problems I am having. She always builds me up and shows me the brighter side of things and a great listener. She is a rock in my world and I am so happy I found her.
About Dr. Maryellen Dodd, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1831176916
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad Sch Med Mayo Clin
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dodd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Dodd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dodd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dodd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.