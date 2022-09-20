Overview

Dr. Maryellen Brucato, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Brucato works at Brucato Foot And Ankle Surgery in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.