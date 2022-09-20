Dr. Maryellen Brucato, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brucato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maryellen Brucato, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maryellen Brucato, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Brucato works at
Locations
-
1
Brucato Foot and Ankle Surgery1011 Clifton Ave Ste 1G, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 955-0260Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Brucato for a number of years and she has helped correct the issues with my feet. She is attentive and very caring. The orthotics she recommended were the best solution to keep my feet feeling great!
About Dr. Maryellen Brucato, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1407148877
Education & Certifications
- Morristown Memorial Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Saint Joseph's University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brucato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brucato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brucato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brucato has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brucato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Brucato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brucato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brucato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brucato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.