Overview

Dr. Marybeth Hughes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hughes works at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroendocrine Tumors, Pancreatic Cancer and Soft Tissue Sarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.