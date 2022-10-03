Overview

Dr. Maryanne McDonnell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.



Dr. McDonnell works at OBGYN Group Of Eastern Connecticut in South Windsor, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.