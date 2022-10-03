Dr. Maryanne McDonnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maryanne McDonnell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maryanne McDonnell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.
Dr. McDonnell works at
Ob Gyn Group of Eastern Ct PC2600 Tamarack Ave Ste 200, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 646-1157
Obgyn Group of Eastern Connecticut PC622 Hebron Ave Ste 104A, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 646-1157
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Rockville General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr.McDonnell is warm and friendly. She listens carefully and gives solid advice. She knows gynecology and cares about her patients. And she’s gentle!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
